Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $475.29

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $475.29 and last traded at $475.29, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $475.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.39 and a 200-day moving average of $372.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

