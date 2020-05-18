Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €17.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Metzler set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilfinger has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.70 ($33.37).

Bilfinger stock opened at €13.92 ($16.19) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.64. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of €12.64 ($14.70) and a 52 week high of €35.32 ($41.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

