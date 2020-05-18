BidaskClub Upgrades Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Nantkwest has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $429.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 152,997.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.71%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $154,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,187,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 548.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

