BidaskClub Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

WABC opened at $54.65 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 37.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,889,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,248,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 399,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

