BidaskClub Lowers TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $575.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,922.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,816.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 109,747 shares of company stock worth $647,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,657,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 172,711 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

