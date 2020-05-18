BidaskClub Lowers Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OMER has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OMER stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $770.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,485,000 after acquiring an additional 162,255 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Omeros by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 117,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Omeros by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

