BidaskClub Lowers Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,350 shares of company stock valued at $288,540. 7.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

