BidaskClub Lowers NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.64 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.