BidaskClub Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $81.62 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

