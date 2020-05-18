BidaskClub Lowers Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $47,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $42,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,495,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,371,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,094,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.