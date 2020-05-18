BidaskClub Lowers Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of LBAI opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $557.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,650 shares of company stock worth $73,222. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

