BidaskClub Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $460.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 771,941 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 140,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ichor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ichor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ichor by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.