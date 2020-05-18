BidaskClub Lowers Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $332.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

