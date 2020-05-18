BidaskClub Lowers Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FSP stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

