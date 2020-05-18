BidaskClub Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $138.73 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $666,086.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 403.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

