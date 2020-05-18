BidaskClub Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.19.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

