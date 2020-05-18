BidaskClub Lowers Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBSI. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $356.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $54,036.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $157,412. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

