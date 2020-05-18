BidaskClub Lowers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,038 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,790,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538,962 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,858,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,277 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

