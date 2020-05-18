BidaskClub Downgrades Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EBTC. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $266.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

