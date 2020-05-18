BidaskClub Downgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

ACBI opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 96,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,885 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

