BidaskClub Downgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Get Agilysys alerts:

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $442.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

In other Agilysys news, Director Dana Sue Jones bought 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,247.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,041.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 996,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 669,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 570.3% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 502,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.