Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

BBY stock traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,757. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

