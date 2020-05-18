Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

