Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

