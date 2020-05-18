Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €23.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TEG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.27 ($25.90).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TEG opened at €19.78 ($23.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a 12-month high of €25.18 ($29.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.42.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.