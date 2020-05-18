Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $52.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

