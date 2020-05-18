Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,275,000 after buying an additional 1,805,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,761,000 after acquiring an additional 258,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,857,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,413,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,469,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 202,791 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

