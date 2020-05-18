Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,298,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock opened at $253.93 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Wedbush raised their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.