Beacon Securities Lowers CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) to Hold

Beacon Securities cut shares of CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH Medical from C$6.50 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRH opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.70 million and a P/E ratio of 48.65. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.00.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRH Medical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.