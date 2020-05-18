Beacon Securities Lowers CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) to Hold

Beacon Securities cut shares of CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH Medical from C$6.50 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.
Shares of TSE:CRH opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.70 million and a P/E ratio of 48.65. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.00.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.
