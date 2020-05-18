Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) vs. CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Head to Head Survey

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and CannTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -21.96% 84.58% 4.68% CannTrust N/A N/A N/A

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and CannTrust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.60 billion 0.64 -$1.79 billion $4.43 3.55 CannTrust $35.22 million 2.56 -$10.46 million N/A N/A

CannTrust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of CannTrust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bausch Health Companies and CannTrust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 0 5 12 0 2.71 CannTrust 1 4 3 0 2.25

Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus target price of $31.94, indicating a potential upside of 102.95%. CannTrust has a consensus target price of C$4.50, indicating a potential upside of 605.33%. Given CannTrust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CannTrust is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats CannTrust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

