Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,670 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,011.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 102,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after buying an additional 85,460 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 35,917 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $4.00 on Monday, reaching $124.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,737. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

