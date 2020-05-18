Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 8,900 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in PACCAR by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after buying an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,846,000 after buying an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

