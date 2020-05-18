Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.97.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 910,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

