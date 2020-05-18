Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,946. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.76 and a 200 day moving average of $328.64. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

