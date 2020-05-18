Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 829,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

