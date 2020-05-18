Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 9,065 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.3% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,788,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,898 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after purchasing an additional 996,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,050.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 760,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 694,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 804,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 667,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,407. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.