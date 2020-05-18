Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $6.55 on Monday, hitting $190.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $356.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.15. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,030. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

