Barclays Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.03 ($60.50).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €44.25 ($51.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a one year high of €72.17 ($83.92).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

