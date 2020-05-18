Barclays Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €42.07 ($48.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.18. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a one year high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

