Barclays Reiterates “€17.50” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DEC. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.20 ($23.49) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.60 ($22.79).

Shares of DEC opened at €19.00 ($22.09) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.07 and a 200-day moving average of €23.30. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

