Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BOUYF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bouygues from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.
BOUYF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.81. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
Read More: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.