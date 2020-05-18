Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bouygues from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

BOUYF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.81. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

