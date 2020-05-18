Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 126.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 47.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 1,169,651 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $5.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

