Barclays Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 410 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 410 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 375.04.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

