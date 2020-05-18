Barclays Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 395 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 380 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 365.36.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.