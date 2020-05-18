Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.94).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €23.69 ($27.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 1-year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -24.86.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.