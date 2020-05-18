Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,468 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

BK opened at $33.38 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.