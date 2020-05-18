Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $133.03 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,678,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 187,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $133,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,877 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

