Bank of America Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of America reissued their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

