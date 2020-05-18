Bank of America Increases JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $60.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,920,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $390,517,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,911,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $140,029,000. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

