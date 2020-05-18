Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.56 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.56 ($4.14) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €3.08 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.67) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.74 ($3.18).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

