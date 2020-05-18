BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BBDO stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

